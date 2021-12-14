Jan. 6 panel: Fox News hosts texted Meadows amid riot, urged intervention

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Before voting to hold Mark Meadows in contempt, the January 6th committee revealed text messages in which Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, and Brian Kilmeade begged Mark Meadows to get Trump to call of the riot.
Dec. 14, 2021 Read More
