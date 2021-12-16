Jan. 6 organizers: We ‘lost the battle’ when Trump ordered march to Capitol
13:39
Jan. 6 rally organizers Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence join Chris Hayes: "There was an internal conflict that was ongoing inside the organizer groups about what the program and what the day on January 6 should look like...we didn't realize we lost that battle until President Trump told people to walk down to the Capitol."Dec. 16, 2021
