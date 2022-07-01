IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jan. 6 filmmaker says he’s cooperating with Georgia’s Trump investigation

Jan. 6 filmmaker says he’s cooperating with Georgia’s Trump investigation

06:59

“We’re in the process of cooperating and providing them with the materials they’ve asked for,” says Jan. 6 documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, discussing the Georgia election investigation. July 1, 2022

