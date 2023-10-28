Israel-Hamas war: Ex-hostage negotiator explains ‘most dangerous part’ of process

Hayes: Ground invasion in Gaza could 'usher in far, far worse'06:27
Our hearts are big enough to hold the humanity and heartache of Jews and Palestinians: Rabbi Brous09:36
Israel-Hamas war: Ex-hostage negotiator explains ‘most dangerous part’ of process05:08
Defining terrorism: Are Hamas’s attacks 'equivalent' to military bombings? Terror expert explains12:02
Netanyahu senior adviser on Israeli operations: 'Tonight we are starting payback'15:16
Watch: Israel's Iron Dome intercepts missile during live report00:41
Near-total communications blackout in Gaza as Israel increases ground operations05:06
Rep. Slotkin: Fallujah was ‘too deadly’ for success; DoD must have ‘tough conversations’ on Gaza05:42
Pentagon Spox: ‘we do not want conflict with Iran’07:14
‘Ladder of escalation’ between U.S. and Iran proxies might start ‘overtaking the better instincts’04:48
Richard Engel: ‘As long as Hamas is dug in’ in Gaza, ‘Israel will continue to bomb them’04:26
Israeli military says ground forces are expanding Gaza operations02:14
Israeli artillery fire heard as Richard Engel reports near Gaza border03:27
Hamas uses hostages as a manipulation tactic, both in their taking and their release04:28
U.S. strikes in Syria have 'nothing to do with Israel or Gaza’ officials say06:39
Admiral John Kirby on Americans trapped in Gaza: 'It's imperative to secure safe passage'06:48
Families of Israeli hostages meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill02:53
John Kirby: We have to make sure aid gets into Gaza safely06:05
'We are actually terrified': 'I Am a Voter' co-founder shares fears over growing antisemitism08:23
‘We’re losing an inner sense of humanity': UNRWA director who has family sheltering in Gaza08:40
- Now Playing
Defining terrorism: Are Hamas’s attacks 'equivalent' to military bombings? Terror expert explains12:02
Netanyahu senior adviser on Israeli operations: 'Tonight we are starting payback'15:16
Watch: Israel's Iron Dome intercepts missile during live report00:41
