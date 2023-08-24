Indicted Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro demands speedy trial in Georgia

- Now Playing
Indicted Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro demands speedy trial in Georgia06:37
- UP NEXT
Trump co-defendants Meadows, Clark lose bid to delay arrests in Georgia03:44
Suspect in killing over Pride flag had long history of anti-LGBTQ posts06:37
Hayes: How the ‘hermetically-sealed’ MAGA world views Trump vs. Biden06:29
GOP 2024 race: Majority of Iowa caucusgoers say their minds aren’t made up03:09
Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges08:03
Psaki: Why GOP candidates' ‘looking to the future’ line is a 'cop out'06:17
‘Rare and historic’: California under first-ever tropical storm watch06:46
Asa Hutchinson: I will prosecute Trump at the debate—whether he's there or not07:24
MAGA judge: Abortion pill robs doctors ‘joy’ of fetus pictures05:40
Hayes: Trump is ‘obviously’ fomenting violence against judges, prosecutors07:44
Judge suggests Elon Musk withheld Twitter data to ‘cozy up’ to Trump05:49
Mark Meadows seeks to move Georgia conspiracy case to federal court05:09
‘Ludicrous’: Hayes on GOP’s ‘painful’ defense of Trump after 4th indictment08:01
Hawaii wildfires reduce parts of Maui to ‘smoldering, toxic mess’06:59
Iowa man to Pence: ‘I’m glad they didn’t hang you’02:42
‘Nightmare’: Deadly wildfires ravage Hawaii island of Maui03:30
Michigan has charged its Trump ‘fake electors.’ What about the other 6 states?06:26
‘Shockingly corrupt’: Hayes shreds ‘kept man’ Clarence Thomas over megadonor deals09:52
‘5-alarm fire’ for GOP: Abortion rights have won in every post-Roe election02:19
- Now Playing
Indicted Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro demands speedy trial in Georgia06:37
- UP NEXT
Trump co-defendants Meadows, Clark lose bid to delay arrests in Georgia03:44
Suspect in killing over Pride flag had long history of anti-LGBTQ posts06:37
Hayes: How the ‘hermetically-sealed’ MAGA world views Trump vs. Biden06:29
GOP 2024 race: Majority of Iowa caucusgoers say their minds aren’t made up03:09
Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges08:03
Play All