IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Indicted Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro demands speedy trial in Georgia

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    Trump co-defendants Meadows, Clark lose bid to delay arrests in Georgia

    03:44

  • Suspect in killing over Pride flag had long history of anti-LGBTQ posts

    06:37

  • Hayes: How the ‘hermetically-sealed’ MAGA world views Trump vs. Biden

    06:29

  • GOP 2024 race: Majority of Iowa caucusgoers say their minds aren’t made up

    03:09

  • Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

    08:03

  • Psaki: Why GOP candidates' ‘looking to the future’ line is a 'cop out'

    06:17

  • ‘Rare and historic’: California under first-ever tropical storm watch

    06:46

  • Asa Hutchinson: I will prosecute Trump at the debate—whether he's there or not

    07:24

  • MAGA judge: Abortion pill robs doctors ‘joy’ of fetus pictures

    05:40

  • Hayes: Trump is ‘obviously’ fomenting violence against judges, prosecutors

    07:44

  • Judge suggests Elon Musk withheld Twitter data to ‘cozy up’ to Trump

    05:49

  • Mark Meadows seeks to move Georgia conspiracy case to federal court

    05:09

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Hayes on GOP’s ‘painful’ defense of Trump after 4th indictment

    08:01

  • Hawaii wildfires reduce parts of Maui to ‘smoldering, toxic mess’

    06:59

  • Iowa man to Pence: ‘I’m glad they didn’t hang you’

    02:42

  • ‘Nightmare’: Deadly wildfires ravage Hawaii island of Maui

    03:30

  • Michigan has charged its Trump ‘fake electors.’ What about the other 6 states?

    06:26

  • ‘Shockingly corrupt’: Hayes shreds ‘kept man’ Clarence Thomas over megadonor deals

    09:52

  • ‘5-alarm fire’ for GOP: Abortion rights have won in every post-Roe election

    02:19

All In

Indicted Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro demands speedy trial in Georgia

06:37

Kenneth Chesebro, one of Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia RICO case filed a motion on Thursday demanding a speedy trial. The Atlanta Journal Constitution calls that filing, "the legal equivalent of throwing a bomb into the case.”Aug. 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Indicted Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro demands speedy trial in Georgia

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    Trump co-defendants Meadows, Clark lose bid to delay arrests in Georgia

    03:44

  • Suspect in killing over Pride flag had long history of anti-LGBTQ posts

    06:37

  • Hayes: How the ‘hermetically-sealed’ MAGA world views Trump vs. Biden

    06:29

  • GOP 2024 race: Majority of Iowa caucusgoers say their minds aren’t made up

    03:09

  • Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

    08:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All