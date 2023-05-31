IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton tries out Trump defense playbook

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Biden delivering on 2020 promises makes for a strong 2024 pitch

    06:45

  • Hakeem Jeffries: Democrats will deliver the House votes to avoid default

    07:43

  • Judge from abortion pill case to hear $1.8B suit against Planned Parenthood

    06:40

  • ‘Literal dumpster fire’: Infighting erupts among Texas Republican leaders

    04:16

  • Hayes: ‘Deranged’ GOP debt plan would put these items on the chopping block

    04:33

  • ‘Epic disaster’: DeSantis 2024 launch with Elon Musk on Twitter flops

    08:50

  • Oath Keepers to receive first seditious conspiracy sentences over Jan. 6

    05:07

  • Florida school bans Amanda Gorman poem over one parent’s CRT fears

    08:37

  • Ohio Republicans try to change state rules to keep abortion off ballots

    10:02

  • Fox News runs with fake story about migrants displacing homeless veterans

    05:07

  • E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages from Trump after CNN comments

    03:08

  • Hayes: What the Republican debt ceiling threat is really about

    11:02

  • Hayes: GOP candidates have rendered climate invisible from the 2024 race

    04:57

  • Chris Hayes: Control is now a pillar of the Republican vision

    08:17

  • Bowman calls out MTG for racist tropes after she says she 'feels threated’ by him

    08:13

  • Hayes: Party of ‘parents rights’ pushes child health care bans

    07:43

  • Hayes: Tricia Cotham owes an explanation to North Carolina on abortion vote

    05:24

  • House Republicans stall effort to expel George Santos from Congress

    06:18

  • Elon Musk: 'So be it' if tweeting conspiracies, extremism loses him money

    09:05

All In

Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton tries out Trump defense playbook

05:08

State Representative James Talarico (D-TX) on AG Ken Paxton: “He’s learns from the best. Donald Trump is his mentor, his biggest supporter, so he’s going to throw everything but the kitchen sink in order to divert from the issue at hand, which is his corruption and the fact that his own party is finally going to hold him accountable for it.”May 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton tries out Trump defense playbook

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Biden delivering on 2020 promises makes for a strong 2024 pitch

    06:45

  • Hakeem Jeffries: Democrats will deliver the House votes to avoid default

    07:43

  • Judge from abortion pill case to hear $1.8B suit against Planned Parenthood

    06:40

  • ‘Literal dumpster fire’: Infighting erupts among Texas Republican leaders

    04:16

  • Hayes: ‘Deranged’ GOP debt plan would put these items on the chopping block

    04:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All