IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ilhan Omar speaks out after learning suspected mosque arsonist also targeted her

    05:18
  • UP NEXT

    Don Jr complains Fox hasn’t had him on in months

    02:05

  • Man believed to be suspect in Texas mass shooting apprehended after manhunt

    07:07

  • Friend testifies E. Jean Carroll called minutes after alleged Trump assault

    06:14

  • Whistleblower: Wife of Chief Justice Roberts made $10.3 million from top law firms

    06:41

  • E. Jean Carroll returns to witness stand as judge denies Trump mistrial bid

    04:58

  • Ayman on Gov. Abbott’s ‘indifference’ towards gun violence—and victims of color

    05:02

  • Trump hugs Jan. 6 rioter who wants Pence to be executed

    10:11

  • The surprise turn in Fox's favorite new fearmongering story

    10:05

  • Bernie Sanders on why he’s endorsing Biden, forgoing his own 2024 bid

    07:23

  • E. Jean Carroll: Trump 'raped me whether I screamed or not'

    06:44

  • ‘You can’t make me': Hayes on SCOTUS flouting calls for ethics reform

    04:17

  • NYT: ‘Particularly offensive’ Tucker message alarmed Fox execs

    04:26

  • Ex-Fox host Gretchen Carlson: Fox News must ‘clean house completely‘

    10:14

  • Trial begins in Trump rape-defamation lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll

    06:32

  • ‘True American legend’: Harry Belafonte dies at 96

    03:06

  • Tucker's firing shows being a 'misogynistic, bullying menace' may backfire

    10:04

  • While DeSantis wages a war on woke, Trump wages a war on him

    06:22

  • Hayes: All the ways Republicans are trying to make America ‘terrible’ again

    06:23

  • ‘Prove Mike Wrong:’ The five million dollar reality check

    07:40

All In

Ilhan Omar speaks out after learning suspected mosque arsonist also targeted her

05:18

Federal officials say a Minnesota man charged with arson at two mosques was also targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar. Mehdi Hasan is joined by Congressman Omar to discuss. May 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Ilhan Omar speaks out after learning suspected mosque arsonist also targeted her

    05:18
  • UP NEXT

    Don Jr complains Fox hasn’t had him on in months

    02:05

  • Man believed to be suspect in Texas mass shooting apprehended after manhunt

    07:07

  • Friend testifies E. Jean Carroll called minutes after alleged Trump assault

    06:14

  • Whistleblower: Wife of Chief Justice Roberts made $10.3 million from top law firms

    06:41

  • E. Jean Carroll returns to witness stand as judge denies Trump mistrial bid

    04:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All