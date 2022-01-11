IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

If far-right groups are bankrupted by Jan. 6 lawsuit, ‘so be it,’ says D.C. AG

“The lessons from suing insurrectionists and hate groups is that money matters to them. When you come after their money, their assets, their buildings, guess what? They run, they scatter, they hide, they complain,” says D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine on his civil lawsuit against the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Jan. 11, 2022

