All In

Idaho set to restrict interstate travel for abortions

08:47

Chris Hayes: “Republicans in Idaho are set to ban interstate travel for abortion for some of their citizens. If that sounds shocking to you, if that sounds like an attack on the very concept at the core of our Union, you are correct.”March 30, 2023

