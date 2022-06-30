IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Trump’s coup plot followed a ‘pre-existing script in American history’

    05:42

  • Schiff: Meadows ‘in hiding’ in wake of Hutchinson testimony

    07:10
  • Now Playing

    Hutchinson testimony suggests violent insurrection was Trump’s goal on Jan. 6

    09:43
  • UP NEXT

    Where's the DOJ After Bombshell 1/6 Testimony?

    18:19

  • Is Cassidy Hutchinson the new John Dean?

    06:36

  • Trump coup nightmare: See the moment Fox News turns amidst 'devastating' smoking gun

    08:15

  • ‘Criminal’ Trump: See definitive report on how star witness imperils ex-POTUS

    11:47

  • Andrew Weissmann: DOJ should be pressing for corroboration of Hutchinson testimony

    09:38

  • Trump was ‘sending a loaded missile to the Capitol’ says Wash Post’s Carol Leonnig

    07:52

  • Fmr. aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, testifies before Jan. 6 Cmte

    11:30

  • Anita Hill: ‘There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest’ for Justice Clarence Thomas

    12:27

  • Neal Katyal: 'A really dicey situation' for Mark Meadows

    07:52

  • Joe: What Trump did on January 6 is outside the constitutional framework

    07:52

  • Michael Beschloss: This hearing is about as historic as it gets

    06:24

  • A devastating presentation of facts but prosecutors need all the evidence

    08:42

  • Rep. Raskin: Hutchinson was an exemplary witness who displayed remarkable courage

    12:39

  • Joe: Democracy was on the line and Meadows refused to do anything about it

    07:09

  • Mika: It took the strength of a young woman’s character to show America and the world the truth

    06:22

  • Secret Service episodes on Jan. 6 show complicated mix of duty and political allegiance

    10:11

  • Jan. 6 Committee's highlighting of witness intimidation adds to pressure on Garland

    04:01

All In

Hutchinson testimony suggests violent insurrection was Trump’s goal on Jan. 6

09:43

Chris Hayes on what Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony suggests: "After knowing there was an armed mob going to the Capitol, Trump wanted to lead the armed mob into the Capitol as essentially the fascist point of the spear—to breeze in to sack the Capitol, to occupy the Capitol, to take it over."June 30, 2022

  • How Trump’s coup plot followed a ‘pre-existing script in American history’

    05:42

  • Schiff: Meadows ‘in hiding’ in wake of Hutchinson testimony

    07:10
  • Now Playing

    Hutchinson testimony suggests violent insurrection was Trump’s goal on Jan. 6

    09:43
  • UP NEXT

    Where's the DOJ After Bombshell 1/6 Testimony?

    18:19

  • Is Cassidy Hutchinson the new John Dean?

    06:36

  • Trump coup nightmare: See the moment Fox News turns amidst 'devastating' smoking gun

    08:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All