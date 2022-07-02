IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

How Trump's ‘mob boss’ playbook may be deployed for Jan. 6 investigation

09:10

Chris Hayes: “Regardless of whether or not Trump was directly ordering his own cronies or intermediaries to give a ‘friendly’ call and say, ‘The boss knows you’re loyal,’ to scare witnesses, it’s clear that in the case of Hutchinson it didn't work.”July 2, 2022

