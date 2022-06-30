How Trump’s coup plot followed a ‘pre-existing script in American history’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Hayes: We tend to think about January 6th as unprecedented. But as we learn more, it looks like a pre-existing script in American political life. It is not one we are taught in school, but this blueprint has existed in this way, particularly in the South after the Civil War.June 30, 2022

