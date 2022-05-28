IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How to break the cycle of America's 'ritual' of mass murder

All In

How to break the cycle of America's 'ritual' of mass murder

Chris Hayes: There's sorrow in how ritualized both the act of violence and the aftermath have become—the grieving, the platitudes, the empty promises of never again. There are also these moments of hope where people are disrupting that script and disrupting the ritual.May 28, 2022

    How to break the cycle of America's 'ritual' of mass murder

