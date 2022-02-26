IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How the Republican Party has evolved on Russia 05:33
A decade ago, the orthodox position for Republicans was that Russia is a malignant actor on the world stage and that attempts to "reset" our relationship with Putin were misguided. But something changed just a few years later.
Feb. 26, 2022
How the Republican Party has evolved on Russia 05:33
