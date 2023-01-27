IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How the GOP probe into 'weaponization' of the government turned out last time

    George Santos' new treasurer: I am not his new treasurer

  Covid conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene tapped to investigate pandemic

  Omar: 'Unethical' for McCarthy to fundraise off bid to kick her off committee

  Pompeo dismisses 'faux outrage' over murder of Khashoggi

  Elizabeth Warren: Republicans are running a con game on the debt ceiling

  Why the Pence classified documents spell trouble for Trump

  Rep. Gallego announces 2024 bid for Sinema's Arizona Senate seat

  How a 23-year-old mayor used the Trump playbook to seize power in Kansas

  New details on McCarthy's 'ironclad' alliance with Marjorie Taylor Greene

  The $1M fine that held Trump accountable—and may deter him from doing it again

  What the George Santos drag queen denial reveals about the Republican Party

  Hayes: The DeSantis attempt to echo the cruelty of Trumpism

  Supreme Court says it can't find the abortion draft leaker

  Rep. Torres: House leadership 'has no incentive to drain the Santos swamp'

  Schiff: McCarthy, GOP seek to 'decapitate those who would hold them accountable'

  Disabled veteran: George Santos took $3k from dying dog's GoFundMe

  McCarthy bucks his own Steve King standard by seating extremists on committees

All In

How the GOP probe into 'weaponization' of the government turned out last time

“This is what everyone needs to know, as we watch what happens with this new Republican House committee—the investigation into the ‘weaponization of the federal government.' It has already been done. It cost $6 million. It went on for 4 years. It failed," says Chris Hayes, discussing new reporting on the Durham investigation.  Jan. 27, 2023

    How the GOP probe into 'weaponization' of the government turned out last time

    George Santos' new treasurer: I am not his new treasurer

  Covid conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene tapped to investigate pandemic

  Omar: 'Unethical' for McCarthy to fundraise off bid to kick her off committee

