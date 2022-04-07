How QAnon went mainstream: ‘Fever dream come true for the worst people on the internet’
04:36
Share this -
copied
“People ask me, ‘What are the QAnon people saying?’ Well, just look at the Congresswoman’s Twitter. That’s what they’re saying,” says Brandy Zadrozny on Marjorie Taylor Greene and the mainstreaming of QAnon. April 7, 2022
GOP forced to amend bill that would have legalized child marriage in Tennessee
10:00
Now Playing
How QAnon went mainstream: ‘Fever dream come true for the worst people on the internet’
04:36
UP NEXT
‘Amazon, here we come’: Biden delivers pro-labor message at union conference
02:27
Rep. Raskin on what he’s learned from reading Trump aide Peter Navarro’s book
05:32
The QAnon part out loud: GOP smears political opponents as ‘pro-pedophile’
11:46
Sarah Palin set the mold for today’s GOP. Now she’s trying to rejoin it.