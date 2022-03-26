How one McDonald’s in Moscow highlights the cascade of the new iron curtain
Just a few months after the Berlin Wall fell, McDonald’s—the very symbol of American capitalism—opened its first store in Moscow. Over 30 years later, that McDonald’s has closed as part of the global response to Putin’s war.March 26, 2022
