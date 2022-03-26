IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How one McDonald’s in Moscow highlights the cascade of the new iron curtain 

All In

How one McDonald’s in Moscow highlights the cascade of the new iron curtain 

Just a few months after the Berlin Wall fell, McDonald’s—the very symbol of American capitalism—opened its first store in Moscow. Over 30 years later, that McDonald’s has closed as part of the global response to Putin’s war.March 26, 2022

