How artist JR sees world as his canvas in ‘Paper & Glue’
09:34
From the favelas of Rio de Janeiro to the U.S. Mexico border to a California super-max prison, the new documentary ‘Paper & Glue’ shows how JR’s art brings humanity to people who are often overlooked. ‘Paper & Glue’ will have its TV premiere this Friday on MSNBC.Dec. 8, 2021
