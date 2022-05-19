IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How a pro-Israel lobby group spent millions to sway Democratic primaries

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Coup plotter Mastriano is stone’s throw away from running Pennsylvania

    08:12

  • Mastriano wins GOP primary for Pennsylvania governor, NBC News projects

    00:44

  • John Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary in Pennsylvania, NBC News projects

    02:33

  • Polls closed in Pennsylvania primary election

    05:11

  • Buffalo gunman cited same racist ideology pushed by right-wing media

    08:06

  • Buffalo massacre: How racist messaging became mainstream on the American right

    08:51

  • ‘Why are we feeding illegal babies?’: The right's response to the formula shortage

    09:21

  • GOP freaks out over rise of ‘ultra MAGA’ Senate candidate in Pennsylvania

    09:39

  • Chris Hayes on taking Paxlovid and what he learned from his Covid experience

    07:43

  • Why Democratic leadership is supporting this anti-abortion rights congressman

    05:08

  • Swalwell: ‘Inference of guilt’ if GOP reps don’t honor Jan. 6 subpoenas

    04:53

  • House Democrats: ‘My body, my decision’

    05:58

  • Ayman on the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh: ‘Her humanity was unmatched’

    05:15

  • Elon Musk vows to unban Trump from Twitter

    05:12

  • Trump-backed candidate in Nebraska faces multiple sexual assault allegations

    07:13

  • Sen. Kaine: We’re not in a war with Russia—but we need to protect Ukraine

    04:37

  • Rep. Gallego: Mark Meadows is a ‘horrible American’

    05:51

  • Defense Secretary Esper: Trump threatened American democracy 

    06:58

  • Attorney reacts to judge approving Marjorie Taylor Greene’s re-election bid

    07:03

All In

How a pro-Israel lobby group spent millions to sway Democratic primaries

06:17

In a Pennsylvania's 12th district, one lobbying group dumped millions of dollars to try to take down a Democratic candidate named Summer Lee.May 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How a pro-Israel lobby group spent millions to sway Democratic primaries

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Coup plotter Mastriano is stone’s throw away from running Pennsylvania

    08:12

  • Mastriano wins GOP primary for Pennsylvania governor, NBC News projects

    00:44

  • John Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary in Pennsylvania, NBC News projects

    02:33

  • Polls closed in Pennsylvania primary election

    05:11

  • Buffalo gunman cited same racist ideology pushed by right-wing media

    08:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All