IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Gallego announces 2024 bid for Sinema's Arizona Senate seat

    06:18
  • Now Playing

    How a 23-year-old mayor used the Trump playbook to seize power in Kansas

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    New details on McCarthy's 'ironclad' alliance with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    08:46

  • The $1M fine that held Trump accountable—and may deter him from doing it again

    03:05

  • What the George Santos drag queen denial reveals about the Republican Party

    04:52

  • Hayes: The DeSantis attempt to echo the cruelty of Trumpism

    10:18

  • Supreme Court says it can’t find the abortion draft leaker

    03:54

  • Rep. Torres: House leadership ‘has no incentive to drain the Santos swamp’

    07:49

  • Schiff: McCarthy, GOP seek to 'decapitate those who would hold them accountable’

    07:23

  • Disabled veteran: George Santos took $3k from dying dog’s GoFundMe

    08:41

  • McCarthy bucks his own Steve King standard by seating extremists on committees

    10:00

  • Bernie Sanders: Declining life expectancy is ‘issue of enormous consequence’ 

    06:10

  • Rep. Goldman: McCarthy may be ‘complicit’ in Santos ‘web of deception’

    07:31

  • New Mexico shootings: Dem lawmaker targeted by failed GOP candidate speaks out

    06:38

  • Velshi: Ukraine needs all of the aid the West can give—right now

    03:02

  • GOP debt limit showdown could lead to 'cataclysmic event' for global economy

    05:55

  • Why the stakes of the debt ceiling fight are so high

    04:57

  • Wisconsin Republicans caught cheering voter suppression

    02:34

  • Judge unseals Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

    05:45

  • New details on the dubious finances of George Santos

    09:42

All In

How a 23-year-old mayor used the Trump playbook to seize power in Kansas

06:17

In a small town in Kansas, a baby-faced, 23-year-old conservative managed to be re-installed as mayor in a swift series of moves that a local columnist called a "political ambush."Jan. 24, 2023

  • Rep. Gallego announces 2024 bid for Sinema's Arizona Senate seat

    06:18
  • Now Playing

    How a 23-year-old mayor used the Trump playbook to seize power in Kansas

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    New details on McCarthy's 'ironclad' alliance with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    08:46

  • The $1M fine that held Trump accountable—and may deter him from doing it again

    03:05

  • What the George Santos drag queen denial reveals about the Republican Party

    04:52

  • Hayes: The DeSantis attempt to echo the cruelty of Trumpism

    10:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All