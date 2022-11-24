IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Herschel Walker claims Texas as his primary residence on taxes

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Mary Peltola wins Alaska House race, defeating Sarah Palin

    08:20

  • Club Q shooting: Fierro serves as rebuttal to right's bigotry toward queer spaces

    06:57

  • Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.

    05:10

  • Ohio Republicans are trying to make it harder to vote on abortion rights 

    03:03

  • Schiff: McCarthy’s speakership will be about satisfying the ‘QAnon caucus’

    07:16

  • Colorado nightclub shooting comes amid rise in anti-LGBTQ hate

    05:52

  • Trump’s 2024 bid swayed Garland—but not in the way the ex-president hoped

    05:16

  • Clyburn: ‘Foolishness’ of GOP agenda will send them ‘deep in the minority’

    06:21

  • Plouffe: House GOP leans into agenda that voters ‘screamed loudly’ against

    06:36

  • The stark contrast between Pelosi’s accomplishments and the House GOP agenda

    09:48

  • The déjà vu of the Republican reaction to Trump’s 2024 campaign

    07:25

  • Trump’s 2024 announcement was so ‘low energy’ even Fox News cut away

    10:08

  • Chris Hayes: Voters helped democracy escape 2024 ‘worst-case scenario'

    07:11

  • ‘Twisted echo chamber’: Why voters rejected Trump’s extremist candidates 

    06:42

  • Biden addresses Poland missile strike after ‘emergency meeting’ with world leaders 

    04:12

  • Romney: Trump is like ‘aging pitcher'—and it’s time to 'get off the mound'

    07:44

  • Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, NBC News projects

    02:04

  • Rep. Gallego: 'If you decide not to concede, you’re just a loser'

    05:45

  • America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to

    06:03

All In

Herschel Walker claims Texas as his primary residence on taxes

09:03

New reporting shows that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is getting a tax break on his house in Dallas, Texas—one that is intended only for a primary residence.Nov. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Herschel Walker claims Texas as his primary residence on taxes

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Mary Peltola wins Alaska House race, defeating Sarah Palin

    08:20

  • Club Q shooting: Fierro serves as rebuttal to right's bigotry toward queer spaces

    06:57

  • Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.

    05:10

  • Ohio Republicans are trying to make it harder to vote on abortion rights 

    03:03

  • Schiff: McCarthy’s speakership will be about satisfying the ‘QAnon caucus’

    07:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All