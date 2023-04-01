‘Karma’: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment07:41
- Now Playing
Hayes: Why Trump's indictment isn't actually some 'crazy departure from reality'07:48
- UP NEXT
Trump Charges Broken Down by his 'Art of the Deal' co-author08:45
Trump Nightmare: Charges show criminal 'defendant' and arrest plan10:22
Trump indictment has about 30 counts of document fraud-related charges00:58
Charles Blow said Trump should be prosecuted, so Trump called Blow a ‘racist’05:40
Michael Cohen's lawyer reacts to trump indictment10:45
Historic: grand jury votes to indict Trump04:42
Why Trump could end up in jail if he can't keep his cool about being indicted03:49
In defense of boringness: Weissmann on the value of due process that Trump is to face next05:37
Mary Trump: Donald likely having ‘tough time’ after indictment11:34
Dems who worked on Trump impeachments react to historic NY indictment06:28
Maddow: Reckless DeSantis rhetoric would break U.S. legal system03:01
‘Hard to call it a dog whistle of antisemitism’: DeSantis tweets Manhattan DA is ‘Soros-backed’09:52
‘He knows exactly what he’s doing’: Historian on DeSantis tweet disparaging Trump indictment03:59
Schiff: Trump indictment 'a vindication of the rule of law'04:51
Maddow: Prepare for New York D.A.'s Trump case to be... boring.02:26
Trump indicted and arranging for ‘surrender’ for arrest in NY03:43
Trump indicted: MSNBC’s Ari Melber on how ‘everything changes now’06:24
Trump indicted: Arrest comes next, Mueller vet says 'no kings' in U.S.07:35
‘Karma’: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment07:41
- Now Playing
Hayes: Why Trump's indictment isn't actually some 'crazy departure from reality'07:48
- UP NEXT
Trump Charges Broken Down by his 'Art of the Deal' co-author08:45
Trump Nightmare: Charges show criminal 'defendant' and arrest plan10:22
Trump indictment has about 30 counts of document fraud-related charges00:58
Charles Blow said Trump should be prosecuted, so Trump called Blow a ‘racist’05:40
Play All