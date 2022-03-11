IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hayes: Why the idea of ‘mutually assured destruction’ is as relevant as ever

    07:42
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian cabinet member condemns hospital strike as ‘war crime’

    07:00

  • Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

    07:25

  • Ex-Russian foreign minister: Putin is acting ‘out of desperation’

    05:58

  • General Zinni: No-fly zone could ‘easily escalate’ Russian conflict

    06:14

  • Sen. Merkley: U.S. should lead the world in ending dependence on Russian oil

    05:14

  • Chris Hayes: The cost of relying on corrupt regimes for energy

    04:14

  • Ukrainian MP: The world is watching execution of our children, women, civilians

    05:00

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on how the sports world is responding to Putin’s war

    07:29

  • ‘Valuable asset’: Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Trump’s presidency 

    08:31

  • ‘Criminal conspiracy’: Raskin lays out Trump’s potential Jan. 6 crimes

    05:56

  • AP: Russian troops shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine

    07:20

  • General McCaffrey: Putin just signed up for a ‘ten year event’

    08:17

  • ‘Fallen flat’: Why Putin is losing the information war

    08:26

  • Rep. Greene & Rep. Gosar attend white nationalist, pro-Putin event 

    03:21

  • Hayes on ‘unprecedented global consensus' of resistance to Putin’s invasion

    05:01

  • How the Republican Party has evolved on Russia

    05:33

  • ‘No war’: High profile Russians speak out against Ukraine invasion

    08:00

  • Wagner: Why some Republicans see Russia’s anti-democratic whims as ‘aspirational’

    06:35

  • Vindman rips GOP 'cheerleading' Putin: They will own this when blood flows

    07:35

All In

Hayes: Why the idea of ‘mutually assured destruction’ is as relevant as ever

07:42

Chris Hayes: “In the year 2022, the Cold War doctrine of mutually assured destruction seems like some sort of antique relic. Unfortunately, we’ve got to pull it out of the closet and dust it back off and remember what it is.”March 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Hayes: Why the idea of ‘mutually assured destruction’ is as relevant as ever

    07:42
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian cabinet member condemns hospital strike as ‘war crime’

    07:00

  • Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

    07:25

  • Ex-Russian foreign minister: Putin is acting ‘out of desperation’

    05:58

  • General Zinni: No-fly zone could ‘easily escalate’ Russian conflict

    06:14

  • Sen. Merkley: U.S. should lead the world in ending dependence on Russian oil

    05:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All