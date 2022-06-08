IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hayes: Why Fox News doesn’t want to air the truth about Jan. 6

All In

Hayes: Why Fox News doesn’t want to air the truth about Jan. 6

Chris Hayes: “Trump has what Nixon and Joe McCarthy did not: A major news network that will run interference for the ex-president in real time. And Fox has apparently decided that the best way to shield Trump from the embarrassing truth the Jan. 6 committee will reveal in its hearings is to simply not cover them at all.”June 8, 2022

    Hayes: Why Fox News doesn’t want to air the truth about Jan. 6

