IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Schatz warns of 'new turn' for Trump with 'Seal Team 6' claim

    05:50

  • U.S., U.K. strikes Yemen with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Hayes: We are already living with a version of Trump’s 'SEAL Team 6' argument

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    George Conway: Trump’s lawyer walked into ‘nasty’ trap at immunity hearing

    06:36

  • Rep. Crockett: GOP’s Hunter Biden spectacle is about ‘pleasing Trump'

    06:29

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Hear the ‘strangest’ argument from Trump’s immunity hearing

    08:39

  • Trump lawyer: Assassination of enemies covered under presidential immunity

    09:02

  • 'Makes my blood boil': Michael Fanone scorches GOP for whitewashing Jan. 6

    07:37

  • Harvard scholar predicts how Supreme Court will rule on key Trump legal battles

    05:54

  • How Trump compels GOP lawmakers to ‘bend the knee’

    06:01

  • Hayes: There’s only one anti-Epstein candidate—and it’s not Trump or RFK Jr.

    13:37

  • Nancy Pelosi makes the case for Biden 2024: ‘Let’s get back to that kitchen table’

    10:00

  • ‘Are you better off now?’: What America was really like 4 years ago under Trump

    07:31

  • ‘Too lame to lead’: GOP candidates launch attack ads in final weeks before Iowa

    07:41

All In

Hayes: We are already living with a version of Trump’s 'SEAL Team 6' argument

08:32

Chris Hayes: “The banal, daily version of those politics is here already. It's not a hypothetical. That version is: people that cross Donald Trump in pursuit of holding accountable law face constant threats of violence and intimidation and harassment, and sometimes actual violence.”Jan. 12, 2024

  • Sen. Schatz warns of 'new turn' for Trump with 'Seal Team 6' claim

    05:50

  • U.S., U.K. strikes Yemen with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Hayes: We are already living with a version of Trump’s 'SEAL Team 6' argument

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    George Conway: Trump’s lawyer walked into ‘nasty’ trap at immunity hearing

    06:36

  • Rep. Crockett: GOP’s Hunter Biden spectacle is about ‘pleasing Trump'

    06:29

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Hear the ‘strangest’ argument from Trump’s immunity hearing

    08:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All