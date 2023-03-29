IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is ‘American life is cheap’

    04:57
All In

Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is ‘American life is cheap’

04:57

It's an astounding scandal: the richest country on Earth, a country that views itself as the greatest country on Earth, is sitting back and watching life expectancy decline—especially Republicans, who have adopted this attitude that American life is cheap, says Chris Hayes. March 29, 2023

