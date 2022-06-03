IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hayes: The case for small, preventative actions against gun violence

    06:35
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Blumenthal: It is really put up or shut up time for Republicans

    09:18

  • Conway on blueprint to keep Trump in power: 'If that’s not a crime, nothing is'

    07:27

  • Tulsa police: 5 dead including gunman after shooting inside hospital

    02:08

  • Hayes: The bid to blame Uvalde shooting on ‘anything but the guns’

    07:55

  • In bizarre video, MTG assaults 'reality, science and the English language all at once'

    02:20

  • Rep. Jeffries: Why the gun violence crisis requires a ‘national solution’

    08:15

  • What other countries could teach Ted Cruz about solving a gun crisis

    08:51

  • How to break the cycle of America's ‘ritual’ of mass murder

    03:39

  • Hayes: NRA’s ‘good guy with a gun’ theory failed in real time in Uvalde

    11:22

  • Duckworth: GOP senators ‘value checks from the NRA over the lives of little babies’

    07:57

  • 'Enraging': Hayes on dystopian call to ‘harden the schools’ after shootings

    07:18

  • Julián Castro: Texas Republicans pushing lie that ‘more guns’ is the answer

    05:56

  • David Hogg: The movement to end gun violence is stronger than ever

    06:16

  • Why America's gun problem is worse than any other country, by the numbers

    06:36

  • Texas State Sen: At least 18 children, 3 adults killed in school shooting

    06:32

  • Full speech: Biden addresses nation on Texas elementary school shooting

    07:18

  • Sen. Chris Murphy reacts to Texas elementary school shooting

    07:20

  • Hayes: We must pay attention to ‘urgent crisis’ of extreme heat events 

    03:45

  • Raskin on Giuliani’s Jan. 6 testimony: ‘Definitely has a lot of information’ 

    06:42

All In

Hayes: The case for small, preventative actions against gun violence

06:35

Chris Hayes discusses the value of enacting small, marginal changes to move towards preventing gun violence. June 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Hayes: The case for small, preventative actions against gun violence

    06:35
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Blumenthal: It is really put up or shut up time for Republicans

    09:18

  • Conway on blueprint to keep Trump in power: 'If that’s not a crime, nothing is'

    07:27

  • Tulsa police: 5 dead including gunman after shooting inside hospital

    02:08

  • Hayes: The bid to blame Uvalde shooting on ‘anything but the guns’

    07:55

  • In bizarre video, MTG assaults 'reality, science and the English language all at once'

    02:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All