All In

Hayes on Trump town hall: A seditious candidate can't be debated, only defeated

"Trump is not actually running for a second term—he is running for a forever term," says Chris Hayes. "The problem with giving that man a stage and an audience...is that that view—"I should rule"—is not a view that can be debated."May 12, 2023

