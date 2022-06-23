IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hayes on the high-stakes gamble of Democrats boosting extremists candidates

Hayes on the high-stakes gamble of Democrats boosting extremists candidates

“The theory is to prop up an opposing candidate that is so unelectable, your candidate seems like the only sane choice—even to voters of the other party,” says Chris Hayes. “But in a time when our democracy is on a razor's edge, it seems like a very risky gamble.”June 23, 2022

