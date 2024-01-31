IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hayes on the ‘looming threat’ of a widening Middle East conflict

06:22

Chris Hayes: "The looming threat now is a familiar kind of one dimensional U.S. logic for Middle Eastern intervention, which is to use military force to achieve your goals. And when that doesn't work, just use more force. It's a path we now appear to be moving down."Jan. 31, 2024

