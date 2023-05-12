IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

Hayes on the ‘dehumanizing’ border coverage of the end of Title 42

03:10

Chris Hayes: The recent border coverage is saying, "Look at this undifferentiated horde of aliens who are coming to invade your country." And that obfuscates the fact that every single one of those people crossing over the border is a human being with a story of their own.May 12, 2023

