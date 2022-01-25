IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hayes on the ‘dangerous’ growth of the anti-vax movement

    10:32
All In

Hayes on the ‘dangerous’ growth of the anti-vax movement

10:32

Chris Hayes: “The anti-vaccine movement had its big coming out party in Washington, D.C. this weekend—we should say, that’s as almost 2,000 Americans are still dying every single day from Covid.”Jan. 25, 2022

