Hayes: NRA’s ‘good guy with a gun’ theory failed in real time in Uvalde

How to break the cycle of America's ‘ritual’ of mass murder03:39
- Now Playing
Hayes: NRA’s ‘good guy with a gun’ theory failed in real time in Uvalde11:22
- UP NEXT
The Shifting Police Narrative Around The Uvalde Massacre18:54
How GOP Talk of "Evil" Dodges Discussion of Gun Control09:02
The ‘colossal’ law enforcement failures in Uvalde, TX09:11
NRA 'perpetrating a crime on America,’ says Rep. Jackson Lee08:48
TX Dems must work with GOP colleagues to fix gun problem06:25
New outrage over gut-wrenching blunders by TX police, Gov. Greg Abbott in school massacre10:23
Rev. Al on honoring those who died in tragedy: We must live the life they would want us to live04:37
Uvalde 'greatest failure in modern American law enforcement history' during active shooter situation03:21
Texas official: Police made 'wrong decision' by waiting to breach classroom during Uvalde shooting02:12
Texas official gives full timeline of Uvalde shooting11:56
Group aims to change young people's minds about guns03:32
America’s dueling plagues: racism & gun violence14:39
Uvalde students speak out after surviving school shooting09:46
Bill Bratton: You move to the shooter no matter what to save lives09:23
Despite Uvalde shooting, NRA convention to go on as planned in Houston03:38
'Everybody in the community is in pain': Uvalde City Council member says town is 'heartbroken'06:36
Questions surround 'confusing, conflicting' police response to Texas shooting07:44
Students protest, demand action to protect them from guns at school01:26
How to break the cycle of America's ‘ritual’ of mass murder03:39
- Now Playing
Hayes: NRA’s ‘good guy with a gun’ theory failed in real time in Uvalde11:22
- UP NEXT
The Shifting Police Narrative Around The Uvalde Massacre18:54
How GOP Talk of "Evil" Dodges Discussion of Gun Control09:02
The ‘colossal’ law enforcement failures in Uvalde, TX09:11
NRA 'perpetrating a crime on America,’ says Rep. Jackson Lee08:48
Play All