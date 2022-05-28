IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How to break the cycle of America's ‘ritual’ of mass murder

    03:39
    Hayes: NRA’s ‘good guy with a gun’ theory failed in real time in Uvalde

    11:22
    The Shifting Police Narrative Around The Uvalde Massacre

    18:54

  • How GOP Talk of "Evil" Dodges Discussion of Gun Control

    09:02

  • The ‘colossal’ law enforcement failures in Uvalde, TX 

    09:11

  • NRA 'perpetrating a crime on America,’ says Rep. Jackson Lee

    08:48

  • TX Dems must work with GOP colleagues to fix gun problem

    06:25

  • New outrage over gut-wrenching blunders by TX police, Gov. Greg Abbott in school massacre

    10:23

  • Rev. Al on honoring those who died in tragedy: We must live the life they would want us to live

    04:37

  • Uvalde 'greatest failure in modern American law enforcement history' during active shooter situation

    03:21

  • Texas official: Police made 'wrong decision' by waiting to breach classroom during Uvalde shooting

    02:12

  • Texas official gives full timeline of Uvalde shooting

    11:56

  • Group aims to change young people's minds about guns

    03:32

  • America’s dueling plagues: racism & gun violence

    14:39

  • Uvalde students speak out after surviving school shooting

    09:46

  • Bill Bratton: You move to the shooter no matter what to save lives

    09:23

  • Despite Uvalde shooting, NRA convention to go on as planned in Houston

    03:38

  • 'Everybody in the community is in pain': Uvalde City Council member says town is 'heartbroken'

    06:36

  • Questions surround 'confusing, conflicting' police response to Texas shooting

    07:44

  • Students protest, demand action to protect them from guns at school

    01:26

Hayes: NRA’s ‘good guy with a gun’ theory failed in real time in Uvalde

Chris Hayes: In addition to the police response being an unfathomable failure, it is also proof that the ‘good guy with a gun’ theory doesn't work. May 28, 2022

