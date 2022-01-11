IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hayes: Millions of Afghans are in ‘imminent’ danger. The U.S. must help.

    02:45
All In

Hayes: Millions of Afghans are in ‘imminent’ danger. The U.S. must help.

02:45

“It is an indefensible moral scandal to consign tens of millions of people to freeze and starve to death this winter. Mr. President, you cannot let this happen,” says Chris Hayes.Jan. 11, 2022

    Hayes: Millions of Afghans are in 'imminent' danger. The U.S. must help.

