Hayes: Millions of Afghans are in ‘imminent’ danger. The U.S. must help.02:45
“It is an indefensible moral scandal to consign tens of millions of people to freeze and starve to death this winter. Mr. President, you cannot let this happen,” says Chris Hayes.Jan. 11, 2022
