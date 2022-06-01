In bizarre video, MTG assaults 'reality, science and the English language all at once'

Chris Hayes breaks down in laughter discussing a recent Facebook broadcast from Marjorie Taylor Greene, in which she says that Bill Gates wants people to eat artificial meat that was grown in a "peach tree dish," and that the government is going to probe your bowels for remote surveillance. "It should go without saying- none of what she said is true," Hayes says. "But it is very funny that a sitting member of Congress doesn't know what a petri dish is."June 1, 2022