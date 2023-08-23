IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Hayes: How the ‘hermetically-sealed’ MAGA world views Trump vs. Biden

All In

Hayes: How the ‘hermetically-sealed’ MAGA world views Trump vs. Biden

06:29

Chris Hayes: "Republican presidential politics is actually not all about Donald Trump. It is as much about President Joe Biden and the way that the hermetically-sealed conservative universe understands and depicts Joe Biden."Aug. 23, 2023

