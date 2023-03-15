IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hayes: How the American right fits into Putin's long game in Ukraine

Hayes: How the American right fits into Putin's long game in Ukraine

Amid the ongoing debate within the Republican Party about the U.S. role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, Chris Hayes breaks down the history of Putin’s desire to control Ukraine—and where the American right fits into his strategy.March 15, 2023

