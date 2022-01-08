Hayes: How GOP is using Supreme Court as ‘own little supervisory legislature’
Chris Hayes: Two of the most morally indefensible aspects of the political right during the pandemic are its increasing celebration and embrace of anti-democratic methods, and its nihilistic vaccine skepticism and outright denial. Both of those traits were on full display today.Jan. 8, 2022
