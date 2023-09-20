Hayes: How GOP 2024 candidates are helping Trump re-run the 2016 playbook

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Hayes on the 2024 Republican primary field: “Somehow they have not learned what was probably the single most important lesson of when he crushed the previous field in 2016, which is this: you cannot successfully defeat Donald Trump in a Republican primary by running to his right.”Sept. 20, 2023

