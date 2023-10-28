IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hayes: Ground invasion in Gaza could 'usher in far, far worse'

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    Our hearts are big enough to hold the humanity and heartache of Jews and Palestinians: Rabbi Brous

    09:36

  • Israel-Hamas war: Ex-hostage negotiator explains ‘most dangerous part’ of process

    05:08

  • Defining terrorism: Are Hamas’s attacks 'equivalent' to military bombings? Terror expert explains

    12:02

  • Netanyahu senior adviser on Israeli operations: 'Tonight we are starting payback'

    15:16

  • Watch: Israel's Iron Dome intercepts missile during live report

    00:41

  • Near-total communications blackout in Gaza as Israel increases ground operations

    05:06

  • Rep. Slotkin: Fallujah was ‘too deadly’ for success; DoD must have ‘tough conversations’ on Gaza

    05:42

  • Pentagon Spox: ‘we do not want conflict with Iran’

    07:14

  • ‘Ladder of escalation’ between U.S. and Iran proxies might start ‘overtaking the better instincts’

    04:48

  • Richard Engel: ‘As long as Hamas is dug in’ in Gaza, ‘Israel will continue to bomb them’

    04:26

  • Israeli military says ground forces are expanding Gaza operations

    02:14

  • Israeli artillery fire heard as Richard Engel reports near Gaza border

    03:27

  • Hamas uses hostages as a manipulation tactic, both in their taking and their release

    04:28

  • U.S. strikes in Syria have 'nothing to do with Israel or Gaza’ officials say

    06:39

  • Admiral John Kirby on Americans trapped in Gaza: 'It's imperative to secure safe passage'

    06:48

  • Families of Israeli hostages meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill

    02:53

  • John Kirby: We have to make sure aid gets into Gaza safely

    06:05

  • 'We are actually terrified': 'I Am a Voter' co-founder shares fears over growing antisemitism

    08:23

  • ‘We’re losing an inner sense of humanity': UNRWA director who has family sheltering in Gaza

    08:40

All In

Hayes: Ground invasion in Gaza could 'usher in far, far worse'

06:27

“The most dangerous reasoning in policy is, ‘Something must be done. This is something. Therefore it must be done,'" says Chris Hayes. "Yes, this campaign of bombing and maybe ground incursion into Gaza is something. But no, it does not need to be done."Oct. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Hayes: Ground invasion in Gaza could 'usher in far, far worse'

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    Our hearts are big enough to hold the humanity and heartache of Jews and Palestinians: Rabbi Brous

    09:36

  • Israel-Hamas war: Ex-hostage negotiator explains ‘most dangerous part’ of process

    05:08

  • Defining terrorism: Are Hamas’s attacks 'equivalent' to military bombings? Terror expert explains

    12:02

  • Netanyahu senior adviser on Israeli operations: 'Tonight we are starting payback'

    15:16

  • Watch: Israel's Iron Dome intercepts missile during live report

    00:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All