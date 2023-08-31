IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hayes blasts ‘deranged’ GOP climate plan: ‘Hurl ourselves into the fire’

    Hayes: Giuliani defamation ruling is ‘down payment on actual accountability’

    Trump tells Republicans to impeach Biden or 'fade into oblivion'

  • Ex-judge: Trump election trial judge should have ‘The Talk’ with lawyers

  • Biden campaign manager: GOP debate was ‘race to an extreme agenda’

  • 'Like any defendant': Judge says Trump must ‘make the trial date work’

  • Indicted Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro demands speedy trial in Georgia

  • Trump co-defendants Meadows, Clark lose bid to delay arrests in Georgia

  • Suspect in killing over Pride flag had long history of anti-LGBTQ posts

  • Hayes: How the ‘hermetically-sealed’ MAGA world views Trump vs. Biden

  • GOP 2024 race: Majority of Iowa caucusgoers say their minds aren’t made up

  • Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

  • Psaki: Why GOP candidates' ‘looking to the future’ line is a 'cop out'

  • ‘Rare and historic’: California under first-ever tropical storm watch

  • Asa Hutchinson: I will prosecute Trump at the debate—whether he's there or not

  • MAGA judge: Abortion pill robs doctors ‘joy’ of fetus pictures

  • Hayes: Trump is ‘obviously’ fomenting violence against judges, prosecutors

  • Judge suggests Elon Musk withheld Twitter data to ‘cozy up’ to Trump

  • Mark Meadows seeks to move Georgia conspiracy case to federal court

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Hayes on GOP’s ‘painful’ defense of Trump after 4th indictment

All In

Hayes: Giuliani defamation ruling is ‘down payment on actual accountability’

“At the very least, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss have some accountability today. What Giuliani did to these women was one of the most disgusting aspects of this entire episode. And now he is going to have to pay for it,” says Chris Hayes on a judge ruling Rudy Giuliani is liable for defaming two Georgia poll workers. Aug. 31, 2023

