All In

Hayes: Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover shows danger of absolute power

06:19

Chris Hayes: The true lesson at the heart of this story is not about Elon Musk or content moderation. It is about what happens when an individual—hopped up on his own narcissism and power—decides to rule like a king.Dec. 17, 2022

