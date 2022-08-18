IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fetterman brings in the lettuce after Dr. Oz ‘crudité’ flop

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    Hayes: Cheney realized to save the GOP you must save American democracy

    08:59
  • UP NEXT

    George Conway: Why he thinks Trump will be prosecuted over Mar-a-Lago docs

    08:19

  • Hayes: Yes Kevin McCarthy, we are better off now than two years ago

    09:16

  • ‘America’s mayor’ Giuliani now criminal target in Georgia election probe

    07:44

  • 'Implausible:' Here's every Trump excuse for the classified Mar-a-Lago material 

    08:51

  • ‘Extraordinary day:’ Raskin on House passing historic climate, health bill

    09:11

  • Former top CIA official on the ‘top secret’ documents found at Mar-a-Lago

    08:19

  • Rolling Stone: Trump looking for ‘rats,’ worried allies ‘wearing a wire’

    07:35

  • WaPo: Nuclear documents among items FBI sought in Mar-a-Lago search

    02:55

  • DOJ calls Trump’s bluff, moves to unseal search warrant 'absent objection'

    06:29

  • 'Deliberately kept apart': The secret history of the family separation policy

    08:01

  • Why hasn’t Trump released the Mar-a-Lago search warrant?

    08:05

  • Swalwell on Trumpworld searches: I trust the Trump-appointed FBI director

    05:27

  • FBI seizes phone of Trump ally Rep. Scott Perry

    04:52

  • Trump on FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago: ‘They even broke into my safe’

    06:09

  • Secret Service facilitated FBI access to Mar-a-Lago, did not take part in search

    03:45

  • One of the ‘worst people in modern American politics’ just made a great point

    12:43

  • Fox News tries to spin good jobs report into bad news

    05:50

All In

Hayes: Cheney realized to save the GOP you must save American democracy

08:59

Chris Hayes: “To save the Republican Party, you actually must save American democracy. And somehow, Liz Cheney seems to be one of the only members of her party to grasp this elemental truth.”Aug. 18, 2022

  • Fetterman brings in the lettuce after Dr. Oz ‘crudité’ flop

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    Hayes: Cheney realized to save the GOP you must save American democracy

    08:59
  • UP NEXT

    George Conway: Why he thinks Trump will be prosecuted over Mar-a-Lago docs

    08:19

  • Hayes: Yes Kevin McCarthy, we are better off now than two years ago

    09:16

  • ‘America’s mayor’ Giuliani now criminal target in Georgia election probe

    07:44

  • 'Implausible:' Here's every Trump excuse for the classified Mar-a-Lago material 

    08:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All