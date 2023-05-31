IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton tries out Trump defense playbook

    Hayes: Biden delivering on 2020 promises makes for a strong 2024 pitch

    Hakeem Jeffries: Democrats will deliver the House votes to avoid default

  • Judge from abortion pill case to hear $1.8B suit against Planned Parenthood

  • ‘Literal dumpster fire’: Infighting erupts among Texas Republican leaders

  • Hayes: ‘Deranged’ GOP debt plan would put these items on the chopping block

  • ‘Epic disaster’: DeSantis 2024 launch with Elon Musk on Twitter flops

  • Oath Keepers to receive first seditious conspiracy sentences over Jan. 6

  • Florida school bans Amanda Gorman poem over one parent’s CRT fears

  • Ohio Republicans try to change state rules to keep abortion off ballots

  • Fox News runs with fake story about migrants displacing homeless veterans

  • E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages from Trump after CNN comments

  • Hayes: What the Republican debt ceiling threat is really about

  • Hayes: GOP candidates have rendered climate invisible from the 2024 race

  • Chris Hayes: Control is now a pillar of the Republican vision

  • Bowman calls out MTG for racist tropes after she says she 'feels threated’ by him

  • Hayes: Party of ‘parents rights’ pushes child health care bans

  • Hayes: Tricia Cotham owes an explanation to North Carolina on abortion vote

  • House Republicans stall effort to expel George Santos from Congress

  • Elon Musk: 'So be it' if tweeting conspiracies, extremism loses him money

All In

Hayes: Biden delivering on 2020 promises makes for a strong 2024 pitch

Chris Hayes breaks down some of Biden's recent achievements—and his re-election pitch: "To the extent that a return to normalcy was the promise of his 2020 victory, I think, if these trends continues, President Biden has a much stronger political narrative in 2024."May 31, 2023

