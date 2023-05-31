Hayes: Biden delivering on 2020 promises makes for a strong 2024 pitch

Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton tries out Trump defense playbook05:08
Hayes: Biden delivering on 2020 promises makes for a strong 2024 pitch06:45
Hakeem Jeffries: Democrats will deliver the House votes to avoid default07:43
Judge from abortion pill case to hear $1.8B suit against Planned Parenthood06:40
‘Literal dumpster fire’: Infighting erupts among Texas Republican leaders04:16
Hayes: ‘Deranged’ GOP debt plan would put these items on the chopping block04:33
‘Epic disaster’: DeSantis 2024 launch with Elon Musk on Twitter flops08:50
Oath Keepers to receive first seditious conspiracy sentences over Jan. 605:07
Florida school bans Amanda Gorman poem over one parent’s CRT fears08:37
Ohio Republicans try to change state rules to keep abortion off ballots10:02
Fox News runs with fake story about migrants displacing homeless veterans05:07
E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages from Trump after CNN comments03:08
Hayes: What the Republican debt ceiling threat is really about11:02
Hayes: GOP candidates have rendered climate invisible from the 2024 race04:57
Chris Hayes: Control is now a pillar of the Republican vision08:17
Bowman calls out MTG for racist tropes after she says she 'feels threated’ by him08:13
Hayes: Party of ‘parents rights’ pushes child health care bans07:43
Hayes: Tricia Cotham owes an explanation to North Carolina on abortion vote05:24
House Republicans stall effort to expel George Santos from Congress06:18
Elon Musk: 'So be it' if tweeting conspiracies, extremism loses him money09:05
