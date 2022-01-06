IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Garland: Justice Dept. will hold all Jan. 6 rioters 'accountable under law'

    03:21

  • Seven children, six adults killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire 

    01:00

  • Rep. Raskin reflects on January 6 attacks, why he favors primetime hearings on insurrection

    10:18

  • Extremists shifting attention to influencing local governments expert says

    09:54

  • Domestic extremist groups shift to local level after January 6

    11:55

  • 'American Insurrection' offers updated look at January 6 attack

    07:52

  • 'It Could Happen Here' looks at extremist voices and how to stop them

    10:55

  • Can an edible help you lose weight? How science in marijuana lags behind claims

    04:58

  • NBC News reporter stuck overnight on I-95 due to winter weather

    04:13

  • Jury deadlocked on 3 charges in Holmes trial

    01:50

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for ages 12 to 15 years old

    00:26

  • 'It was terrifying; I'm not gonna lie": Rescued tram passenger recalls NYE ordeal

    05:31

  • Eric Adams: During this difficult time, I'm ready to lead the city forward

    11:35

  • Gov. Polis: Colorado wildfire was 'a disaster in fast-motion'

    04:11

  • Ghislaine Maxwell was at center of Epstein's ecosystem, says journalist

    06:13

  • Dr. Osterholm: Number of cases set to rise dramatically over next three to four weeks

    10:01

  • Harry Reid’s legacy is the Affordable Care Act former Sen. Al Franken says

    06:25

  • Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors

    06:28

  • CDC Director: We want you to isolate when you're maximally infectious

    10:36

  • Virginia officials open newly discovered time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee statue site

    01:04

All In

Hayes: America was one Mike Pence away from 'full-blown' constitutional crisis

10:51

Chris Hayes: "Pence did the right thing. But the most important takeaway here is that the entire venture in the end rested on one guy making the right call. That is how close we came."Jan. 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Garland: Justice Dept. will hold all Jan. 6 rioters 'accountable under law'

    03:21

  • Seven children, six adults killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire 

    01:00

  • Rep. Raskin reflects on January 6 attacks, why he favors primetime hearings on insurrection

    10:18

  • Extremists shifting attention to influencing local governments expert says

    09:54

  • Domestic extremist groups shift to local level after January 6

    11:55

  • 'American Insurrection' offers updated look at January 6 attack

    07:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All