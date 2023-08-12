Hawaii wildfires reduce parts of Maui to ‘smoldering, toxic mess’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“It was as though a bombing run had happened on Lahaina. It’s flattened. It is raised to the ground,” says Sen. Brian Schatz on the wildfires destroying the historic town of Lahaina on Maui. “We walked down Front Street, and it is a smoldering, toxic mess where it used to be this vibrant town.”Aug. 12, 2023

Play All