  • 'Makes my blood boil': Michael Fanone scorches GOP for whitewashing Jan. 6

    Harvard scholar predicts how Supreme Court will rule on key Trump legal battles

    How Trump compels GOP lawmakers to ‘bend the knee’

  • Hayes: There’s only one anti-Epstein candidate—and it’s not Trump or RFK Jr.

  • Nancy Pelosi makes the case for Biden 2024: ‘Let’s get back to that kitchen table’

  • ‘Are you better off now?’: What America was really like 4 years ago under Trump

  • ‘Too lame to lead’: GOP candidates launch attack ads in final weeks before Iowa

  • Whitehouse: Trump's fate may be in hands of ‘MAGA-ized Supreme Court’ 

  • Maxine Waters slams Lauren Boebert for switching districts to boost 2024 chances

  • 'Duty bound': Maine Secretary of State speaks out after disqualifying Trump from ballot

  • MAGA Congress had ‘historically unproductive’ year in 2023

  • Jack Smith seeks to bar Trump from invoking conspiracy theories at Jan. 6 trial

  • ‘Sleaziest thing ever': George Conway rips Trump, RNC chair for Michigan phone call

  • Trump, RNC chair caught on tape meddling in Michigan 2020 vote, report says

All In

Harvard scholar predicts how Supreme Court will rule on key Trump legal battles

Laurence Tribe, University Professor of Constitutional Law Emeritus at Harvard University, joins Chris Hayes to break down how he thinks Trump’s ballot eligibility and Trump’s claim of presidential immunity will be resolved by the Supreme Court. Jan. 6, 2024

