IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Levitz: ‘Fox News is literally killing its viewers’ with Covid lies07:11
Now Playing
Hannah-Jones: Book bans, anti-CRT laws ‘not the sign of a healthy democracy’08:20
UP NEXT
‘Stop the censorship’: Texas students push back on school book ban04:42
Ron DeSantis keeps pushing Covid treatments that don’t work05:29
What Trump docs about late Capitol officers might tell the Jan. 6 committee07:04
‘They have everything:’ Alex Jones meets with Jan. 6 panel, pleads Fifth08:04
Sen. Murphy on where America stands in growing Russia-Ukraine tension07:38
Hayes on the ‘dangerous’ growth of the anti-vax movement10:32
‘Give Manchin the pen’: Markey, Khanna on how to get climate in Build Back Better08:46
Chris Hayes: Lawmakers must prioritize climate in the Build Back Better bill03:36
Luria: 'Concerning' that Trump doc to seize voting machines was among official records05:52
‘We’re closing in on the target’: Raskin on Jan. 6 panel calling on Ivanka Trump09:22
Biden Chief of Staff on what needs to happen to turn public opinion08:29
Eric Holder on Senate voting rights fight: The battle doesn’t end here06:58
Marc Elias to GOP: Stop suppressing the vote, and I’ll stop suing09:37
George Conway: Why Trump must have his day in court over Jan. 6 07:47
Justice Sotomayor works remotely due to apparent occupational hazard03:15
‘Central figure’: Rep. Schiff on Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Rudy Giuliani09:42
Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 public phase will hopefully be like Watergate hearings06:06
Trump shares stage with self-proclaimed Oath Keeper at Arizona rally07:33
Hannah-Jones: Book bans, anti-CRT laws ‘not the sign of a healthy democracy’08:20
Nikole Hannah-Jones: ”A healthy society does not ban ideas and it does not ban books.”Jan. 27, 2022
Levitz: ‘Fox News is literally killing its viewers’ with Covid lies07:11
Now Playing
Hannah-Jones: Book bans, anti-CRT laws ‘not the sign of a healthy democracy’08:20
UP NEXT
‘Stop the censorship’: Texas students push back on school book ban04:42
Ron DeSantis keeps pushing Covid treatments that don’t work05:29
What Trump docs about late Capitol officers might tell the Jan. 6 committee07:04
‘They have everything:’ Alex Jones meets with Jan. 6 panel, pleads Fifth08:04