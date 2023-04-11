IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Tiffany Dover: Nurse targeted by anti-vaxx conspiracy theorist speaks out

    Gov. Whitmer: The people have spoken—and they expect abortion rights

    Expelled Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson on his path to reinstatement

  Abortion pill case likely heads to SCOTUS after two judges issue conflicting rulings

  Johnson speaks out in support of expelled Tennessee lawmakers

  Tennessee GOP expels two Black lawmakers for joining gun protest

  Tennessee St. Rep. Pearson speaks after GOP votes to expel him over gun protests

  New texts reveal how Fox became one giant infomercial for MyPillow

  Hayes: Why Trump's indictment may not be a 'political gift'

  WaPo: DOJ has 'significant' evidence of possible Trump obstruction at Mar-a-Lago 

  Schiff: McCarthy, Jordan 'acting like criminal defense attorneys' for Trump

  'Karma': Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment

  Hayes: Why Trump's indictment isn't actually some 'crazy departure from reality'

  Trump expected to surrender early next week, attorney says

  Sanders on Starbucks union busting: Even billionaires have to obey the law

  New Fox emails: CEO says Trump fact-checks are 'bad for business'

  Idaho set to restrict interstate travel for abortions

  Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is 'American life is cheap'

  How Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt became a MAGA martyr

  Slotkin: Gun views are changing—and lawmakers are the last to realize

All In

Gov. Whitmer: The people have spoken—and they expect abortion rights

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on abortion rights in the wake of a Texas judge's ruling to reverse FDA approval of an abortion drug: "This is an issue that the majority people in this country expect to have been settled, and want to have these tools in the event that a woman is in the position where she needs to make a decision about her future—and guess what? That happens every day in this country."April 11, 2023

