IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    GOP Senators seem to pander to QAnon base in Judge Jackson hearings

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    Can Putin be ousted or stopped during war? Clues from his dealings with 5 presidents

    13:19

  • Will Trump ever be indicted in New York? Prosecutor's resignation offers new clues

    06:23

  • Contempt: After admitting election plot on TV, Trump aide faces contempt vote

    04:34

  • Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russia claims

    02:36

  • Gen. Breedlove: ‘Putin is extremely unhappy with the performance of his military right now’

    06:16

  • Biden discussed 'consequences' if China provides assistance to Russia

    02:51

  • ‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia

    06:34

  • Biden administration to allow asylum officers decide if immigrants can stay in U.S.

    01:17

  • 'Valuable' Jan 6 Evidence: MAGA Rep Breaks with Trump Over 'Big Lie'

    04:41

  • Jackson Faces Down GOP's 'Shouting,' 'Crying' & Appeals to 'QAnon Crazies'

    06:20

  • 'You get a little bit out of hand': Durbin clashes with Cruz over Judge Jackson questioning

    01:52

  • Madeleine Albright, former secretary of state, dies at 84

    03:59

  • State Department declares Russians have committed war crimes in Ukraine

    03:45

  • Sen. Graham says he hopes child porn offenders get enhanced sentence in direct address

    02:32

  • Durbin: Some questions to Judge Jackson 'showcase talking points for the November election'

    03:29

  • McCaskill: GOP questioning of Judge Jackson a 'whack-a-mole game of hypocrisy'

    05:22

  • Historic: Jackson sails through Ted Cruz's 'baby talk' & Graham's walk-out

    10:29

  • Judge Jackson breaks down differences between trial, appellate court judge duties

    04:37

  • Cruz discusses critical race theory while questioning Judge Jackson

    03:14

All In

GOP Senators seem to pander to QAnon base in Judge Jackson hearings

06:27

“If you were wondering why Republican Senators sounded like QAnon-obsessives in the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, it is because, apparently, that is exactly the constituency they are catering to,” says Chris Hayes. March 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    GOP Senators seem to pander to QAnon base in Judge Jackson hearings

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    Can Putin be ousted or stopped during war? Clues from his dealings with 5 presidents

    13:19

  • Will Trump ever be indicted in New York? Prosecutor's resignation offers new clues

    06:23

  • Contempt: After admitting election plot on TV, Trump aide faces contempt vote

    04:34

  • Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russia claims

    02:36

  • Gen. Breedlove: ‘Putin is extremely unhappy with the performance of his military right now’

    06:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All