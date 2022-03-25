GOP Senators seem to pander to QAnon base in Judge Jackson hearings
“If you were wondering why Republican Senators sounded like QAnon-obsessives in the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, it is because, apparently, that is exactly the constituency they are catering to,” says Chris Hayes. March 25, 2022
